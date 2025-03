Israel Police arrested two suspects who were involved in an attack on a shepherd near the settlement of Ma’ale Amos on Thursday, police announced in a statement on Friday. Israel Police arrest two suspects who attacked a sepherd in the West Bank, March 14, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The shepherd was attacked by masked Palestinians. The police and IDF troops operated overnight to arrest the suspects involved in the attack.

The suspects, residents of the area, were apprehended and transferred for further investigation at the Etzion police station in the West Bank.

The investigation is ongoing.