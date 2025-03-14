Witkoff warns time is not on Hamas's side as terror org. makes impractical demands

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff dismissed on Friday Hamas's claim that it would release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander in addition to the remains of four other American hostages.

In a joint Friday statement with the US National Security Council, Witkoff warned that the organization could no longer play for time with a ceasefire and hostage deal.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire," the statement read.

"Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not. Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes." The mother of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander hugs an organizer at a pro-Israel rally, nearly one year after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

What is the 'bridge' plan?

The United States proposed a "bridge" plan to extend the ceasefire in Gaza into April beyond Ramadan and Passover and allow time to negotiate a permanent cessation of hostilities, the White House said.

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Witkoff presented the updated proposal in Doha on Wednesday. A source involved in the negotiations said that the proposal discussed by Witkoff included the release of five living hostages and several deceased hostages in exchange for extending the ceasefire in Gaza for a few weeks.

As such, Hamas's proposal is markedly different from the US's "bridge" proposal. The Prime Minister's Office noted on Friday that Hamas "continues to enact manipulations and psychological terror" on hostages and their families and that the terrorist organization "refuses to budge a millimeter" in negotiations.

The US's Friday statement noted the differences between the proposals.

"Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon — and that dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," it added.

An Israeli official also told the Post that Hamas's intention to release only hostages with American citizenships is "manipulation intended to sabotage the negotiations...Hamas has not changed its position, despite American efforts, and despite our efforts to make concessions."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that it would welcome the return of any hostage, dead or alive.

"The return of any number of hostages must only be the beginning of an immediate and comprehensive deal to secure the release of all hostages," the forum stated.

The forum stated that the Trump administration's commitment to bringing all the hostages home has given them hope "during this darkest of times."

Additionally, the forum went on to attack the Prime Minister's office for waiting to hold a cabinet meeting until after Shabbat ends on Saturday evening.

"The hostage families apologize for interrupting your Shabbat, but their loved ones do not have time to wait," the fourm statement read. "24 more hours in captivity amount to 24 more hours of torture and torment, and 24 hours of risking their deaths."