Boeing lost trust with Americans, needs strict oversight - US official

US planemaker Boeing lost its way and the trust of the American people after a January 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Boeing 737 MAX and two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy also said the Federal Aviation Administration is not yet ready to lift a 38 per month production cap on the 737 MAX. "When you breach the trust of the American people with that safety and with your manufacturing, we're going to put the screws to you to make sure you change your ways and start doing things right," Duffy told Fox News after a visit to the Boeing 737 factory in Washington.