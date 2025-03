Several Palestinian rioters were injured in violent clashes with IDF soldiers in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus, on Friday evening.

Army Radio reported that Israeli forces fired at a group of Palestinians who hurled stones at the forces during operation in Salem, east of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Authority-run WAFA news agency, a 21-year-old Palestinian was shot dead in the clashes.

This is a developing story.