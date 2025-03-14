The US Justice Department is examining whether student protests at Columbia University over the war in Gaza violated federal terrorism laws, Deputy Attorney-General Todd Blanche said on Friday.
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for terrorism violations, official says
By REUTERS03/14/2025 09:28 PM
