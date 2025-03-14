Turkish delegation discussed Syrian government-SDF deal in visit to Damascus, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that a Turkish delegation discussed an agreement between the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government in a visit to Damascus.

The Turkish delegation, including the foreign minister, defense minister and head of the MIT intelligence agency, held meetings in a working visit to Syria on Thursday.

In an interview with broadcaster TV100, Fidan said the delegation conveyed Turkey's sensitivities on the fight against terrorism to Syrian officials, adding that Ankara will monitor closely what steps will be taken regarding the implementation of the deal.