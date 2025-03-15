UK’s Starmer says ‘coalition of willing’ will help Ukraine in event of peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday a so-called "coalition of the willing" group of Western nations would draw up plans to help secure Ukraine "on the land, at sea and in the sky" in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

After holding a virtual meeting of around 25 Western leaders, Starmer said in a statement: "We will build up Ukraine's own defences and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a 'coalition of the willing' in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea and in the sky."