Telegram's Durov allowed to leave France amid probe, AFP reports

French authorities have allowed Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, to leave France temporarily in a loosening of his obligations under a probe into criminal activities on the messaging app, the French news agency AFP reported on Saturday.

Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris last August and subsequently placed under formal investigation, with a ban on leaving France.

The probe further soured relations between Paris and Moscow amid the war in Ukraine and fanned debate over the boundaries of free speech and law enforcement on internet platforms.

An investigating judge gave Durov permission to leave France for several weeks and he is thought to have departed on Saturday morning for Dubai, AFP said, citing unnamed sources.

The Paris prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.