Israel notified by US of their operation against Houthis before strikes began, official tells Post

By AMICHAI STEIN, REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 16, 2025 08:17

Israel was notified by the United States of their operation against the Houthis before strikes against the terrorist organization began, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to also inform him about US strikes on Yemen's Houthis as well as the next steps following meetings in Saudi Arabia, the US State Department said.

A State Department spokesperson said Rubio and Lavrov "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

