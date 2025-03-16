Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US weighing in on Lebanon's next central bank chief

By REUTERS

The US is weighing in with Lebanon's government on the selection of the country's next central bank governor in a bid to curtail corruption and illicit financing for armed group Hezbollah through Lebanon's banking system, five sources familiar with the issue said.

Washington's feedback on the candidates for the top role in shaping Lebanon's monetary policy is the latest example of the US's unusually hands-on approach to the Middle Eastern country, where a more than five-year financial crisis has collapsed the economy.

It also demonstrates the US's continued focus on weakening Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group whose sway over the Lebanese government has been reduced after the group was pummeled by Israel in last year's war.

Donald Trump's attempt to deport Venezuelan gang members blocked
By REUTERS
03/16/2025 07:41 AM
Israel notified by US of operation against Houthis before strikes began
By AMICHAI STEIN , REUTERS
03/16/2025 02:56 AM
Two people stabbed, another wounded, at Purim party
By ALON HACHMON
03/16/2025 01:11 AM
PM tells hostage negotiators to prepare to continue talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2025 12:00 AM
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 08:55 PM
Telegram's Durov allowed to leave France amid probe, AFP reports
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 07:03 PM
CENTCOM praises Iraqi arrest of wife of slain ISIS leader Abu Khadija
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 06:18 PM
Three Syrians killed, 12 injured in Latakia explosion caused by missile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 05:36 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's onslaught on Shin Bet is a scandal - Yaakov Peri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 03:51 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 03:31 PM
UK’s Starmer says ‘coalition of willing’ will help Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 02:52 PM
IAF drone crash lands in southern Israel, incident under investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 01:20 PM
IDF strikes three terrorists in Gaza attempting to plant explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 12:25 PM
Starship to depart for Mars end of next year, Musk says
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 07:41 AM
Multiple Russian planes entered South Korean defense identification zone
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 05:08 AM