Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two Hezbollah operatives eliminated in drone strike in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 16, 2025 09:34

Two Hezbollah operatives were eliminated in a drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

The two were responsible for directing terrorist operations in the southern Lebanese cities of Yatar and Mais al-Jabal. 

The report came shortly after the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Manar reported that one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese city of Mais al-Jabal.

"The activities of these terrorists constitute a violation of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF statement said.

Shin Bet, Israel Police thwart planned shooting attack at Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2025 11:27 AM
State Attorney Office rejects PM's request to cancel two days of trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2025 10:28 AM
Houthi missile falls in Egypt, IDF checks whether it was fired at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2025 10:09 AM
Russia urges US to halt Yemen strikes, engage in dialogue
By REUTERS
03/16/2025 09:03 AM
US weighing in on Lebanon's next central bank chief
By REUTERS
03/16/2025 08:06 AM
Donald Trump's attempt to deport Venezuelan gang members blocked
By REUTERS
03/16/2025 07:41 AM
Israel notified by US of operation against Houthis before strikes began
By AMICHAI STEIN , REUTERS
03/16/2025 02:56 AM
Two people stabbed, another wounded, at Purim party
By ALON HACHMON
03/16/2025 01:11 AM
PM tells hostage negotiators to prepare to continue talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2025 12:00 AM
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 08:55 PM
Telegram's Durov allowed to leave France amid probe, AFP reports
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 07:03 PM
CENTCOM praises Iraqi arrest of wife of slain ISIS leader Abu Khadija
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 06:18 PM
Three Syrians killed, 12 injured in Latakia explosion caused by missile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 05:36 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's onslaught on Shin Bet is a scandal - Yaakov Peri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 03:51 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 03:31 PM