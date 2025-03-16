Two Hezbollah operatives eliminated in drone strike in southern Lebanon

Two Hezbollah operatives were eliminated in a drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

The two were responsible for directing terrorist operations in the southern Lebanese cities of Yatar and Mais al-Jabal.

The report came shortly after the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Manar reported that one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese city of Mais al-Jabal.

"The activities of these terrorists constitute a violation of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF statement said.