US Defense Secretary Hegseth vows 'unrelenting' strikes against Houthis until they back down

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 16, 2025 16:48

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that the United States would conduct "unrelenting" strikes against the Houthis in Yemen until the militant group ceases their military actions targeting US assets and global shipping.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday hours after the Trump administration launched strikes against the Iran-backed group in Yemen, Hegseth said the campaign was a response to the scores of attacks the Houthis have launched on ships since November 2023 and served as a warning to Iran to stop backing the group.

"This will continue until you say 'We're done shooting at ships. We're done shooting at assets,'" Hegseth said.

 

 

 

