Yemen's Houthi terror organization announced that they had attacked the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea in a Sunday statement.

The Houthis said that they would not hesitate to continue to strike US assets in the region, and that its naval blockade on Israel would continue.

The announcement comes in response to the US conducting a series of airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Houthis said that dozens were injured in the strikes.