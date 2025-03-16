Jerusalem Post
Calls for protests against decision to fire Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's protest organizations have called for protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

"The decision is being made by a person who is in a blatant conflict of interest, whose office is under security investigation for cooperation with Qatar, and a black flag of illegitimacy flies over it," the organizations said in a statement.

"Netanyahu has no public mandate to fire the head of the Shin Bet; this is a decision that directly and clearly threatens Israeli democracy."

The protests are set to take place on Wednesday and will include a mass march to the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

