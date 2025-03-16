Jerusalem Post
US downs 11 Houthi drones, official says

By REUTERS

US F-16 and F-18 fighter aircraft shot down a combined 11 drones fired by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday, a US official told Reuters, following Houthi claims of an attempt to attack a US aircraft carrier off Yemen's coast.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the drones did not come close to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, which has played a key role in US President Donald Trump's strikes on Yemen.

The US official added that the US military also tracked a Houthi missile that failed in flight and splashed down in the waters off Yemen. The US military took no action because it was not deemed a threat, the official said.

