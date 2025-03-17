Jerusalem Post
Libyan education minister sentenced to prison for corruption

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Libya’s Attorney General’s Office announced Sunday that Education Minister Musa al-Magariaf has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for corruption and abuse of power. The conviction stems from irregularities in the contracting process for printing and supplying school textbooks, where al-Magariaf was accused of favoritism and violating procurement rules.

According to prosecutors, the minister manipulated the selection process by granting preferential treatment, disregarding the principle of equality in awarding contracts. The investigation found evidence of mediation and favoritism, leading to the court’s ruling against him.]

The final verdict imposes a 3.5-year prison sentence, along with a fine of 1,000 Libyan dinars (approximately $207). Additionally, al-Magariaf will be barred from exercising civil rights for the duration of his sentence, plus an extra year after his release. Libya has struggled with widespread corruption in government institutions, particularly in sectors such as education and infrastructure.

The country remains politically divided, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for control since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Corruption cases against public officials are frequently reported, though prosecutions remain rare due to the fractured judicial system. The Attorney General’s Office has vowed to continue pursuing legal action against corrupt officials as part of broader efforts to restore transparency and accountability.

