US to hold Iran responsible for further Houthi attacks, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran will be held responsible and face "dire" consequences for any further attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) continued to carry out strikes on the Iran-backed terror group. The US agency announced via X overnight that attacks would continue.

The Houthis claimed 53 people have been killed as a result of the strikes, which began on Saturday.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said the US strikes "took out" several Houthi leaders. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that the United States would conduct "unrelenting" strikes against the Houthis in Yemen until the terrorist group ceases their military actions targeting US assets and global shipping.

These comments come as Iran has slowly distanced itself from its proxy, the Houthis, amidst US strikes in Yemen. HOUTHI DEFENSE Minister Mohamed al-Atefi salutes after addressing protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, as they demonstrate in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, last month. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Setting clear intentions

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump posted a backhanded threat to the Houthis and Iran on his platform Truth Social. “Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our troops and allies. These relentless assaults have cost the US and world economy many billions of dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” the president stressed.

He later said that US forces would come for the Houthis.“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!” he wrote.

“To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American people, their president, who has received one of the largest mandates in presidential history, or worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”