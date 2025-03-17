Jerusalem Post
IDF destroys Hezbollah weapon storage posing active threat to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF attacked multiple Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon, destroying weapon storage sites for the terror group, the military announced on Monday night.

The military said they attacked sites where actions that actively threaten the State of Israel's safety, vowing to continue working to remove any Hezbollah terror infrastructure.


