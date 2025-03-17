Iran tells UN: Trump's remarks are 'reckless and provocative'

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that US President Donald Trump and other US officials had made "reckless and provocative statements" that leveled "baseless accusations" and threatened the use of force against Tehran.

"Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilizing activities in the region," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.