US strikes Houthis in Yemen's capital - report

The US is currently conducting targeted strikes against the Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, Houthi-owned Al-Masirah reported on Monday night.

The strikes have targeted the Al-Habashi Iron Factory, as well as additional areas south of the presidential compound, Al-Masirah added.

Earlier in the evening, the terror organization claimed that they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea in a Sunday statement.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that they would not hesitate to continue to strike US assets in the region and that its naval blockade on Israel would continue.

"If they continue their aggression, we will continue the escalation," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi added in a televised speech.

A man takes pictures of a raging fire at oil storage tanks a day after Israeli strikes on the port of Yemen's Houthi-held city of Hodeida on July 21, 2024. Yemen's Huthi rebels on July 21 promised a ''huge'' retaliation against Israel following a deadly strike on the port of Hodeida. (credit: AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Marco Rubio spoke about Yemen and Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump's recent stance that Iran should be held responsible "and face dire consequences" for Houthi attacks.

"The Houthis don’t have the ability to do this without Iran helping them, okay?" Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

"So, Iran owns this problem. I mean, they created this Frankenstein monster, and now they got to own it. And I think we should hold them responsible. And as the President has said, if these guys keep doing this, we owe Iran responsible for having created it."