Home Front Command updates safety guidelines for Gaza border communities

Israel's Home Front Command has transitioned the Gaza border communities from full activity to limited activity, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

This follows the start of IDF strikes on Gaza on Monday night.

Due to the updated Home Front Command restrictions, educational activities in the area are not permitted, and gatherings in buildings are limited to 100 people.

Additionally, outside gatherings are now limited to 10 people.

HMC added that the policy is in effect from Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 02:00 until Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 20:00.