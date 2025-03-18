Jerusalem Post


BREAKING NEWS

IDF continuing strikes on Hamas, PIJ in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 18, 2025 16:00

The IDF and Shin Bet are continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Tuesday.

The targets struck over the past few hours include terrorist cells, launch posts, weapons stockpiles, and additional military infrastructure used by these terror organizations to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

At this time, the IDF and ISA are striking terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, the military added.

Later on Tuesday, IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning for residents of northern Gaza to move to shelters located in western Gaza City and in Khan Yunis.

