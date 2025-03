Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday demanded immediate international action to compel Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire, abide by the Gaza ceasefire agreement and return to negotiations.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza, killing more than 400 people, Palestinian health authorities said earlier, threatening the complete collapse of a two-month ceasefire as Israel vowed to use more force to free hostages held by Palestinian terror group Hamas.