IDF publishes footage of IAF strikes in Gaza Strip

The IDF published footage of Israel Air Force strikes carried out in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Footage of Israel Air Force strikes in the Gaza Strip. March 18, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

In the early hours of Tuesday, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) initiated Operation Strength and Sword, conducting extensive airstrikes on Gaza, targeting middle-level Hamas commanders in addition to senior commanders within the terror group.

