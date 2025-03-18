Jerusalem Post
IDF publishes footage of IAF strikes in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF published footage of Israel Air Force strikes carried out in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. 

Footage of Israel Air Force strikes in the Gaza Strip. March 18, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).
In the early hours of Tuesday, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) initiated Operation Strength and Sword, conducting extensive airstrikes on Gaza, targeting middle-level Hamas commanders in addition to senior commanders within the terror group. 
Israel Air Force jets take off to carry out strikes in the Gaza Strip. March 18, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).
An Israel Air Force jet takes off. March 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An Israel Air Force jet takes off. March 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals.

