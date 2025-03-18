Jerusalem Post
Survey shows 44% of Pakistanis support trade relations with India

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

A recent survey by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan found that 44% of Pakistanis believe trade with India should be permitted, while 28% oppose the idea. The remaining respondents were either uncertain or declined to answer.

The survey, conducted among a nationally representative sample of adults, asked whether trade ties with India should be restored. The results come as trade relations between the two countries remain officially suspended since August 2019, when Pakistan severed economic ties following India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite the ban, informal trade continues through third countries such as the United Arab Emirates, according to Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry. While some business leaders and trade analysts have urged both governments to restore direct economic engagement, no official steps have been taken.

Trade between Pakistan and India has historically fluctuated due to political tensions, but advocates argue that resuming commerce could provide economic benefits for both nations. Over the years, trade has included key commodities such as textiles, chemicals, and agricultural products. Before the 2019 suspension, annual bilateral trade was valued at over $2 billion.

While public sentiment on the issue remains divided, the latest survey suggests that a significant portion of Pakistanis see potential advantages in rekindling trade relations.

