Houthis claim to have carried out fourth attack on US aircraft

By MAARIV

The Houthis conducted a "high-quality military operation" against the USS Harry S Truman, a spokesperson for the terror organization claimed on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the operation, which was the fourth in 72 hours, also involved an attack on "a number of enemy warships" and claimed that "an air attack that was being prepared against our country" had been thwarted.

 

