Houthis claim to have carried out fourth attack on US aircraft

The Houthis conducted a "high-quality military operation" against the USS Harry S Truman, a spokesperson for the terror organization claimed on Wednesday.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية "يو أس أس هاري ترومان" للمرة الرابعة خلال 72 ساعة، واستهدفت كذلك عدداً من القطع الحربية المعادية وإفشال هجوم جوي كان يتم التحضير له على بلدنا. pic.twitter.com/r83zSVGPPZ — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 19, 2025

According to the statement, the operation, which was the fourth in 72 hours, also involved an attack on "a number of enemy warships" and claimed that "an air attack that was being prepared against our country" had been thwarted.