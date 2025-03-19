Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq makes rare seizure of ship suspected of fuel smuggling in Gulf

By REUTERS

Iraqi naval forces have seized an unidentified ship in Iraqi territorial waters in the Gulf suspected of smuggling fuel, the naval forces said in a statement.

Fuel smuggling is common in Gulf waters, where heavily subsidized fuel from some countries is sold on the black market to buyers across the region, though it is relatively rare for Iraqi authorities to seize ships.

A naval patrol boat intercepted the ship on Tuesday after receiving intelligence about suspected illegal activity, according to the navy statement issued late on Tuesday.

The navy said an Iranian captain, eight Indian nationals, and two Iraqi crew members were onboard the ship.

The navy released a picture of the ship, in which no name was visible. It gave no further details about the vessel.

The ship was towed to Umm Qasr naval base for further investigation, and the crew has been handed over to the local police, the navy said.

Hungary's president signs law banning Pride parade despite protests
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:50 AM
Germany: Resumption of Gaza fighting threatens Arab peace efforts
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 10:54 AM
IDF strikes Hamas military site in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 09:27 AM
Javier Milei's scheduled visit to Israel postponed
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/19/2025 09:25 AM
Houthis claim to have carried out fourth attack on US aircraft carrier
By MAARIV
03/19/2025 03:10 AM
At least 10 US strikes target areas in Yemen
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 12:54 AM
Israel reportedly conducts airstrike east of Gaza City
By MAARIV
03/18/2025 10:51 PM
Ukraine would support proposal to stop energy infrastructure strikes
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 10:09 PM
Survey shows 44% of Pakistanis support trade relations with India
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/18/2025 09:56 PM
Haredim protest at El Al Junction, police blocks roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:47 PM
Foreign Minister Sa'ar holds talks with European counterparts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:29 PM
Southwest jet passed less than 200 feet behind business jet in February
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 09:14 PM
United jet suffered navigation parts failure before injury incident
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 08:31 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visits Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 08:14 PM
Government to meet Tuesday at 9 p.m.
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/18/2025 06:34 PM