Hungary's president signs law banning Pride parade despite protests

By REUTERS

Hungary's president has signed a law proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party that will ban LGBTQ+ communities from holding their annual Pride march, defying criticism by human rights organizations that it restricts freedom of assembly.

Protesters blocked a bridge in central Budapest on Tuesday evening after parliament passed the measure, fast-tracking a law proposed by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party on Monday.

President Tamas Sulyok, a former Constitutional Court chief who was elected to the largely ceremonial position a year ago by the Fidesz parliamentary majority, signed the law. His office did not reply to Reuters questions on Wednesday.

The law bans Pride on the grounds that it could be considered harmful to children. It also says police can use face recognition cameras to identify people who attend the event, and impose fines on participants.

