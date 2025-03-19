Trump to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky at 10 a.m. ET

US President Donald Trump will hold a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed.

Trump's call with the Ukrainian leader, with whom he has a complicated relationship, comes after a roughly 2-hour call the US president held with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss steps to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Ahead, Zelensky said on Wednesday he hopes President Donald Trump will increase pressure on Russian individuals and entities violating US sanctions.

He made the remark at a talk in Helsinki alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin will look for any possibility to avoid a full ceasefire with Ukraine.