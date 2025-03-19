Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, Moscow says

Russia has conducted a prisoner exchange with Ukraine finalized during a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that 175 Ukrainian soldiers had been swapped for 175 Russian servicemen.

Moscow had handed over an additional 22 heavily wounded Ukrainian prisoners in need of urgent medical care in what it described as a goodwill gesture.

The United Arab Emirates had mediated the deal, the Defence Ministry said. Russian soldiers freed in the deal are in Belarus awaiting transit to Russia, it added.

Zelensky said on X the swap was "one of the largest" held, adding that 175 detainees had been returned from Russian captivity as well 22 more who had been brought back "through measures beyond exchanges."