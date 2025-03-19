Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, Moscow says

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 19, 2025 16:57

Russia has conducted a prisoner exchange with Ukraine finalized during a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that 175 Ukrainian soldiers had been swapped for 175 Russian servicemen.

Moscow had handed over an additional 22 heavily wounded Ukrainian prisoners in need of urgent medical care in what it described as a goodwill gesture.

The United Arab Emirates had mediated the deal, the Defence Ministry said. Russian soldiers freed in the deal are in Belarus awaiting transit to Russia, it added.

Zelensky said on X the swap was "one of the largest" held, adding that 175 detainees had been returned from Russian captivity as well 22 more who had been brought back "through measures beyond exchanges."

IDF tanks re-entering Netzarim Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 04:42 PM
US, Russian teams to meet in Riyadh
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 04:28 PM
Trump to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky at 10 a.m. ET
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 03:31 PM
Urgent concern about malnutrition in Yemen, says MSF
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 02:22 PM
Jordan's king: Israel's resumption of Gaza attacks a 'dangerous step'
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 01:23 PM
Detained Istanbul mayor says Turks will respond to 'lies, plots, traps'
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 01:20 PM
Suspected terrorist infiltration in Kiryat Netafim in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 12:25 PM
Hungary's president signs law banning Pride parade despite protests
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:50 AM
Iraq makes rare seizure of ship suspected of fuel smuggling in Gulf
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 10:55 AM
Germany: Resumption of Gaza fighting threatens Arab peace efforts
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 10:54 AM
IDF strikes Hamas military site in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 09:27 AM
Houthis claim to have carried out fourth attack on US aircraft carrier
By MAARIV
03/19/2025 03:10 AM
At least 10 US strikes target areas in Yemen
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 12:54 AM
Israel reportedly conducts airstrike east of Gaza City
By MAARIV
03/18/2025 10:51 PM
Ukraine would support proposal to stop energy infrastructure strikes
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 10:09 PM