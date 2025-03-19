Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara stated on Wednesday that the government cannot fire Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar until they accept the recommendations of the "Grunis Committee," the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, according to reports in Israeli media.
A-G: Gov't can't fire Shin Bet chief without accepting advisory committee recs
By REUTERS03/19/2025 07:11 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 07:02 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 06:52 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 06:46 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 05:52 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 04:28 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 03:57 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 03:31 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 02:22 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 01:23 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 01:20 PM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 11:50 AM
By REUTERS03/19/2025 10:55 AM