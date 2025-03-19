Jerusalem Post
Protester run over at Jerusalem protest, evacuated to hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 27-year-old was injured after being run over while attending a protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon.

Magen David Adom transported the man to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Leader of the Democrats Party, MK Yair Golan, wrote on X/Twitter that this was not a "traffic incident, but a terrorist attack."

"The violence against patriotic protesters is a direct result of the hatred, lies, and incitement emanating directly from the Israeli government. When the ministers and their leader behave like the last of the thugs, they unleash their rage to harm civilians," Golan added.

He also called on the police to bring the driver to "justice" and warned members of the coalition that they are responsible for what happened.

