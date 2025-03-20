Egypt pressuring Hamas to accept updated Witkoff hostage-ceasefire framework - report

Egypt has been working intensively to convince Hamas to agree to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's framework for an updated hostage-ceasefire proposal, according to a report by KAN News on Thursday morning.

This proposal would see a number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and other Gazan terror groups released alive in order to stop military escalation, the KAN report added, citing sources familiar with ongoing discussions led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on hostage issues.

These discussions also revealed that Hamas has not changed its position on negotiations with Israel since Tuesday's military escalation, the report added.