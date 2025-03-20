Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt pressuring Hamas to accept updated Witkoff hostage-ceasefire framework - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Egypt has been working intensively to convince Hamas to agree to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's framework for an updated hostage-ceasefire proposal, according to a report by KAN News on Thursday morning.

This proposal would see a number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and other Gazan terror groups released alive in order to stop military escalation, the KAN report added, citing sources familiar with ongoing discussions led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on hostage issues.

These discussions also revealed that Hamas has not changed its position on negotiations with Israel since Tuesday's military escalation, the report added.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Gaza, Ukraine peace process
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 01:13 AM
Trump to sign order to shut down Department of Education
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 12:51 AM
Beit Shemesh mayor attacked, car vandalized
By MAARIV
03/20/2025 12:42 AM
University of California sets hiring freeze in anticipation of Trump cuts
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:22 PM
Turkish foreign minister, Hamas official discuss situation in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:18 PM
US says 'bridge proposal' on table for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 09:11 PM
Protester run over at Jerusalem protest, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 08:29 PM
White House says it has moved beyond US-Ukraine minerals deal
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:59 PM
White House: Trump agreed to help Zelensky locate air defenses in Europe
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:45 PM
Trump's letter to Iran included deadline for nuclear deal
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:11 PM
Israel Katz to visit US in April
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/19/2025 07:06 PM
Strikes hit Houthi stronghold in Yemen's Sana'a, residents say
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 06:52 PM
Gali Baharav-Miara says gov't cant fire Ronen Bar without replacement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 06:47 PM
Trump says Iran must immediately stop sending supplies to Houthis
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 06:46 PM
Trump speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky after Putin call
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 05:52 PM