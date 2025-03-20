Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Protesters demand release of hostages, blocking major Tel Aviv street

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2025 12:22

Protesters demanded the release of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza by blocking Tel Aviv's Yigal Alon Street on Thursday morning.

The Women’s Protest for the Return of the Hostages had earlier attempted to block the southbound Ayalon Highway but was prevented from doing so before relocating to the adjacent Yigal Alon Street.

The protesters said when demonstrating that "the government is executing the hostages" and that "renewing hostilities is a death sentence for the hostages."

Among the participants were relatives of hostages who were released or died in captivity.



