UNRWA commissioner-general claims five staff killed since Tuesday Gaza escalation

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), wrote on his official X/Twitter on Thursday that five UNRWA staff members have been killed in Israeli military operations since Tuesday morning's conflict escalation.

Lazzarini claimed that "They were teachers, doctors, and nurses: serving the most vulnerable."

Israel, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war after the October 7 massacre, had refuted the innocence of several UNRWA staff members by providing evidence of their ties with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Gazan terror groups.