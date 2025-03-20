Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA commissioner-general claims five staff killed since Tuesday Gaza escalation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), wrote on his official X/Twitter on Thursday that five UNRWA staff members have been killed in Israeli military operations since Tuesday morning's conflict escalation.

Lazzarini claimed that "They were teachers, doctors, and nurses: serving the most vulnerable."

Israel, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war after the October 7 massacre, had refuted the innocence of several UNRWA staff members by providing evidence of their ties with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Gazan terror groups.



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
Germany reopens Syria embassy in cautious thaw with Islamist leaders
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 12:40 PM
Putin offers 'practical cooperation' to Syrian leader, TASS reports
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 12:24 PM
Protesters demand release of hostages, blocking major Tel Aviv street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2025 12:21 PM
Haredi group issue ultimatum to PM over IDF draft law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2025 11:15 AM
IDF announces expansion of ground operations in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2025 10:41 AM
Macron announces release of Olivier Grondeau from detention in Iran
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 08:40 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Golan Heights, sounds of explosions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2025 08:36 AM
Army nears taking control of Presidential Palace from RSF group
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 08:20 AM
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Gaza, Ukraine peace process
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 01:13 AM
Trump to sign order to shut down Department of Education
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 12:51 AM
Beit Shemesh mayor attacked, car vandalized
By MAARIV
03/20/2025 12:42 AM
University of California sets hiring freeze in anticipation of Trump cuts
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:22 PM
Turkish foreign minister, Hamas official discuss situation in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:18 PM
US says 'bridge proposal' on table for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 09:11 PM
Protester run over at Jerusalem protest, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 08:29 PM