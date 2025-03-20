UNRWA commissioner-general claims five staff killed since Tuesday Gaza escalation

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), wrote on his official X/Twitter on Thursday that five UNRWA staff members have been killed in Israeli military operations since Tuesday morning's conflict escalation.
Lazzarini claimed that "They were teachers, doctors, and nurses: serving the most vulnerable."
Israel, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war after the October 7 massacre, had refuted the innocence of several UNRWA staff members by providing evidence of their ties with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Gazan terror groups.
#Gaza: Israeli Forces bombardment continues from air & sea for the third day. We are fearing that the worst is yet to come given the ongoing ground invasion separating the north from the south. Evacuation orders forcing people to flee were issued impacting tens of thousands of…— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 20, 2025