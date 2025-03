Israel Police arrested two under suspicion of delivering a bouquet of flowers containing a hidden grenade to a Tel Aviv apartment, the police announced on Thursday.

The two suspects are in their 20s and residents of central Israel.

The event occurred in mid-February at approximately 11 p.m., when a woman reported the bouquet with a suspicious object near the door of her apartment in north Tel Aviv.

Sappers disarmed the grenade without any explosions or casualties.