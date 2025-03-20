Shin Bet chief: Netanyahu obstructing Qatargate probe in threat to national security

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of posing a threat to national security by barring an investigation into 'Qatargate' via his dismissal in a letter sent to Israel's cabinet as it convened on Thursday night to vote on Bar's firing.

"Significant investigative actions are taking place these days, and obstructing them through a sudden and urgent dismissal, supported by unfounded justifications, is entirely tainted by extraneous considerations and the gravest personal and institutional conflicts of interest. It poses a direct threat to national security," the Shin Bet chief wrote.

Ronen Bar: Netanyahu harmed Gaza hostage negotiations

In his letter, Bar further accused Netanyahu of harming the negotiations to release the remaining 59 hostages in Gaza by removing himself and Mossad Director David Barnea from leading talks with mediators.

"The removal of the Mossad chief and my removal from leading the negotiations harmed the negotiation team and did not advance the release of the hostages."

Bar added that completing the Qatargate investigation "is a paramount public duty imposed upon me," while dubbing the decision to dismiss him "an irregular process with predetermined outcomes."

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara attended the government meeting, while Bar was not present.

Hundreds of Israelis were protesting outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem ahead of the cabinet vote on Bar's dismissal.

Netanyahu claims: Bar could have prevented October 7

“The Israeli government, which is in charge of the Shin Bet, has lost all confidence in Ronen Bar, who continues to cling to his seat while cynically using the families of the kidnapped and politically incorrect use of his position to fabricate futile, unfounded investigations,” the spokesperson for Netanyahu, Omer Dostri, said.

“Ronen had the opportunity to retire with honor after his searing failure on October 7, as the outgoing Chief of Staff did. But Ronen Bar preferred not to attend the government meeting dealing with his case simply because he was afraid of giving answers and especially of answering one question: Why, after you knew about the Hamas attack many hours before it happened, did you do nothing and did not call the Prime Minister - something that would have prevented the disaster?

"If Ronen Bar had carried out his role as he is currently clinging to his seat, we would not have reached October 7." Dostri concluded.

Yair Lapid: Israel's opposition objects to Ronen Bar's firing

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid announced late on Thursday night that opposition factions in the Knesset will petition the High Court of Justice against Netanyahu's "baseless" dismissal of Bar. "Those under investigation in a serious scandal that endangered Israel's security are the same ones that are tonight firing their investigators," Lapid added.

Benny Gantz: The mark of Cain on every minister

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz referred to the dismissal as "the mark of Cain on every government minister who raised his hand tonight," stating that all who voted in favor would be remembered for all time.

Yair Golan: An unprecedented indictment

"The letter from the head of the Shin Bet is an unprecedented indictment," Democrats chairman Yair Golan wrote on X/Twitter.

"This letter should shake every home in Israel, because one of the people most responsible for our security says in a clear voice: The Prime Minister's conduct is a direct danger to the security of the state."

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would put forward to the cabinet the proposal to fire Bar, some 18 months before his term expires.

The prime minister's decision came amid the Shin Bet investigation into Netanyahu aides who were allegedly involved in Qatargate.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. This is a developing story.