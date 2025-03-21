Jerusalem Post
US National Security Advisor Waltz: It's Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas

By AMICHAI STEIN
MARCH 21, 2025 07:54

US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz remarked on Friday about Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, adding that the ceasefire with the terror group would have been extended if Hamas had agreed to release hostages.

"Israel has every right to defend its people from Hamas terrorists," he wrote in an X/Twitter post.

"The ceasefire would have been extended if Hamas released all remaining hostages. Instead, they chose war," Waltz added.

