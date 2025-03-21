Opposition parties petition High Court against Shin Bet chief's dismissal

Opposition parties Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu, and The Democrats submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice on Friday demanding an injunction against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

The petition came following the cabinet's unanimous Thursday vote to end the agency's chief term, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu's decision to put forward such a proposal to the cabinet.

The prime minister's decision came amid the Shin Bet investigation into Netanyahu aides who were allegedly involved in the Qatargate affair.