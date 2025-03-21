Liberman blames gov't for decline in IDF reservists reporting for duty

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman blamed the government for the reported decline in IDF reserve duty attendance in a Friday X/Twitter post.

"The decline in reserve duty attendance stems from the failed conduct of a government that is afraid to take the most correct and moral step – drafting everyone," he wrote.

הירידה בהתייצבות למילואים נובעת מהתנהלות כושלת של ממשלה שמפחדת לעשות את הצעד הנכון והערכי ביותר - לגייס את כולם. כשאקים את הממשלה הבאה - כולם יתגייסו ויתרמו למדינה. pic.twitter.com/cyQTwRLDKm — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) March 21, 2025

"When I form the next government, everyone will enlist and contribute to the state," he added.