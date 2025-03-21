Jerusalem Post
Liberman blames gov't for decline in IDF reservists reporting for duty

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman blamed the government for the reported decline in IDF reserve duty attendance in a Friday X/Twitter post. 

"The decline in reserve duty attendance stems from the failed conduct of a government that is afraid to take the most correct and moral step – drafting everyone," he wrote.

"When I form the next government, everyone will enlist and contribute to the state," he added.  

