Senior Deputy Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza Sam Rose remarked on Friday that the situation in Gaza is gravely concerning, emphasizing that this was largely due to Israel's reductions in the distribution of aid supplies.

"This is the longest period since the start of the conflict in October 2023 that no supplies whatsoever have entered Gaza. The progress we made as an aid system over the last six weeks of the ceasefire is being reversed," Rose told reporters, speaking from central Gaza.