Kremlin says Iran has right to peaceful nuclear energy, acts in line with international law

By REUTERS

Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy and is acting in line with international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov said Moscow accepted Iran's statements that it has no intention of obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran was one of the topics discussed in a long phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, after which the White House said the two leaders "shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel."

Iran said on Thursday it would consider the opportunities as well as the threats in a letter from Trump that urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, and it would soon respond.

