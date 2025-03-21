High Court of Justice freezes gov't decision to fire Shin Bet chief

The High Court of Justice on Friday froze the government's Thursday decision to fire Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar until the hearing on the petition against the move.

The move followed the cabinet's unanimous Thursday vote to end the agency's chief term, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu's decision to put forward such a proposal to the cabinet.

The prime minister's decision came amid the Shin Bet investigation into Netanyahu aides who were allegedly involved in the Qatargate affair.

"You can listen and consider proposals, but it is unacceptable for the head of the Shin Bet to publicly promote one of the approaches to national commissions of inquiry [into the failures during the October 7 massacre]," Netanyahu reportedly noted in leaked recordings of the meeting.

"He [Bar] should tell me this in private and not drag the organization into political matters," the prime minister added.

"He is manipulating the word 'trust.' He knows that I am not asking for a 'personal duty of trust.' I need to look him in the eyes and trust him professionally and personally without hesitation when approving sensitive operations," Netanyahu further noted.

"Government ministers—can anyone imagine that we would continue working without trust because of a court order? That cannot happen, and it will not happen," the Israeli leader continued.

Opposition submits petition

The Prime Minister's Spokesperson confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that that Netanyahu had made those remarks.

Earlier on Friday, Opposition parties Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu, and The Democrats submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice demanding an injunction against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.