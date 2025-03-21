Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two rockets fired from northern Gaza, red alert sirens sound in Ashkelon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 21, 2025 17:55

Red alert sirens sounded in Ashkelon on Friday after two rockets were fired from northern Gaza and were then intercepted by the IAF, the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF later sent an evacuation notice for those who are in the Al-Salatin, Al-Karama, and Al-Awda areas of the northern Gaza Strip after terrorists fired rockets from there.

This is a developing story.

