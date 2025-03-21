Two rockets fired from northern Gaza, red alert sirens sound in Ashkelon

Red alert sirens sounded in Ashkelon on Friday after two rockets were fired from northern Gaza and were then intercepted by the IAF, the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF later sent an evacuation notice for those who are in the Al-Salatin, Al-Karama, and Al-Awda areas of the northern Gaza Strip after terrorists fired rockets from there.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في المنطقة المحددة في منطقة السلاطين والكرامة والعودة - هذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الغارة!⭕️تعود المنظمات الإرهابية وتطلق قذائفها الصاروخية من بين المدنيين.⭕️لقد حذرنا هذه المنطقة مرات عديدة. ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم الانتقال بشكل فوري… pic.twitter.com/dQrAHjqn1H — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 21, 2025

This is a developing story.