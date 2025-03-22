Jerusalem Post
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access

By REUTERS

The governments of Germany, France and Britain called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza in a joint statement on Friday that also called on Israel to restore humanitarian access.

"We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law," the three foreign ministers said in joint statement.

They also called on Palestinian Hamas terrorists to release Israeli hostages.

