Russia warns of 'symmetrical response' to Ukrainian attacks on energy facilities

By REUTERS
MARCH 22, 2025 13:51

Russia reserves the right to a "symmetrical response" to Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of blowing up a Russian gas pumping station in a border area where Ukrainian troops have been retreating. Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure in three years of fighting, and Ukraine has struck energy facilities in Russia.

"As in 2022, provocations are being used again with the aim of disrupting the negotiation process. We are clearly warning that if the Kyiv regime continues its destructive line, the Russian Federation reserves the right to respond, including with a symmetrical response," the ministry said.

"It is evident that through such actions, Kyiv once again demonstrates its complete lack of negotiability and its unwillingness to achieve peace," Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a Saturday statement. 

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

