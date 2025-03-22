Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff appoints external team to review, implement lessons from Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 22, 2025 19:15

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir appointed an external team to review and implement lessons from the October 7 attack, the IDF announced Saturday evening. 

The external team is composed of senior reservist officers to review and implement the findings of the October 7 investigation conducted by the IDF. 

The team will be led by Maj.-Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman, and its members will include Maj. Gen. (res.) Eli Sharvit, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Amikam Norkin, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Baidatz, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yuval Bazak, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ofer Levi Brig.-Gen. (res.) Meir Finkel, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yom Tov Tamir Col. (res.) Avi Eliyahu, Col. (res.) Talia Lankry, Col. (res.) Beni De-Levi, Col. (res.) Gila Goldrat, and Lt.-Col. (res.) Livnat Bar David.



