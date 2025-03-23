Jerusalem Post
Nine of Israel's universities: We'll use all means if gov. acts contrary to Supreme Court rulings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Presidents and rectors of nine of Israel's research universities called on the government to adhere to upholding Supreme Court rulings, according to a Saturday night N12 report. 

According to the report, the joint statement stated that the universities would use all means at their disposal to act against government actions that go contrary to the Supreme Court's decisions. 

US strikes targets at As-Salif port, costal area of Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 01:11 AM
Two protesters arrested for breaching Prime Minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 11:59 PM
Israel Railways expect delays after person hit on track near Petah Tivah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 09:31 PM
US Embassy in Jerusalem warns Americans in Israel to be on guard
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 08:25 PM
Taliban: US has lifted $10 million reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 07:52 PM
Israeli paraglider seen near Gaza border causes security incident scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 06:25 PM
Syrian army targets reportedly struck near Damascus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 04:22 PM
Turkey detains 343 people in opposition protests
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 11:40 AM
Israel strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 09:36 AM
Sudanese army seizes control over main headquarters of central bank
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 08:26 AM
UK's Heathrow airport says it is open and fully operational
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 08:02 AM
Multiple gunshot victims reported in New Mexico, CBS affiliate says
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 07:56 AM
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 03:59 AM
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, restore humanitarian access
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 01:55 AM
Gunmen fire at Iraqi consulate in Istanbul; no casualties reported
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 11:14 PM