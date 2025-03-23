Nine of Israel's universities: We'll use all means if gov. acts contrary to Supreme Court rulings

Presidents and rectors of nine of Israel's research universities called on the government to adhere to upholding Supreme Court rulings, according to a Saturday night N12 report.
According to the report, the joint statement stated that the universities would use all means at their disposal to act against government actions that go contrary to the Supreme Court's decisions.
