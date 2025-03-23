The US struck targets in Yemen's As-Salif port, located at the coastal area of the Red Sea, according to a Saturday night report by the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen.
US strikes targets at As-Salif port, costal area of Yemen - report
