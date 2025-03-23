IDF begins ground ops, air strikes against Hamas targets in Beit Hanoun

IDF troops began operating in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza on Saturday, the military announced on Sunday morning.

IDF operations in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, March 22/ 2025. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the operation, fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terror infrastructure sites in the area.

The purpose of the operations is to target Hamas' terror infrastructure sites in order to expand the security zone in northern Gaza.

Ahead of the operations, the IDF warned civilians to evacuate the combat zone for their safety.