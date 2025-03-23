Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF begins ground ops, air strikes against Hamas targets in Beit Hanoun

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 23, 2025 09:44

IDF troops began operating in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza on Saturday, the military announced on Sunday morning.

IDF operations in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, March 22/ 2025. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the operation, fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terror infrastructure sites in the area.

The purpose of the operations is to target Hamas' terror infrastructure sites in order to expand the security zone in northern Gaza.

Ahead of the operations, the IDF warned civilians to evacuate the combat zone for their safety.

Putin-Trump call was step towards a face-to-face meeting, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 11:14 AM
US aims for Russia-Ukraine truce agreement by April 20 - report
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 10:48 AM
Drone strike in southern Lebanon kills one - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 10:01 AM
Turkish court jails Istanbul mayor pending trial
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 09:27 AM
Russia launched 147 drones on Ukraine overnight
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 09:18 AM
Yemen missile actives sirens near Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 07:31 AM
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza - report
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 01:38 AM
US strikes targets at As-Salif port, costal area of Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 01:11 AM
Israel's universities call on gov. to adhere to Supreme Court rule
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 12:25 AM
Two protesters arrested for breaching Prime Minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 11:59 PM
Israel Railways expect delays after person hit on track near Petah Tivah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 09:31 PM
Taliban: US has lifted $10 million reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 07:52 PM
Israeli paraglider seen near Gaza border causes security incident scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 06:25 PM
Syrian army targets reportedly struck near Damascus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 04:22 PM
Turkey detains 343 people in opposition protests
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 11:40 AM